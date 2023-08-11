Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.14

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 370 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Pigeon Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of -0.02.

Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Pigeon had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $178.56 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pigeon Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pigeon

Pigeon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, import, and export of baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, and nursing care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business.

