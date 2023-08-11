OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,175 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.3% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $138.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,952,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,952,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 123,305 shares of company stock valued at $15,656,808 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

