OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,175 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.3% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Up 0.5 %
Amazon.com stock opened at $138.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.89.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amazon.com
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.