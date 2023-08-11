Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Trading Down 0.2%

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.89 and last traded at $12.94. 38,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 46,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average of $12.54.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%.
About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
