Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Trading Down 0.2%

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.89 and last traded at $12.94. 38,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 46,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average of $12.54.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

