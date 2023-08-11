Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.16

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.16 and last traded at $38.72, with a volume of 29998 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.95.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average of $35.90.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 5.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

