Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Nordson by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total value of $516,186.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,140,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $242.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.94. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $202.57 and a 52 week high of $253.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

