Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Snap-on by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.83.

Snap-on Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:SNA opened at $268.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $200.75 and a 12-month high of $297.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.29, for a total transaction of $1,353,877.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,191.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $1,329,143.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,693.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.29, for a total value of $1,353,877.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,760,191.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,244 shares of company stock worth $15,473,850. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.