Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $4.57 Million Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,693 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Mosaic by 5.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Mosaic by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in Mosaic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.71.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $63.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day moving average of $42.25.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

