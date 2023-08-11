Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 31,050 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTO. Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at $179,049,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,319 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,187,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,746 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,783,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,528 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,421.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,118,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,595 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.03. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average of $27.14.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTO. StockNews.com downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

