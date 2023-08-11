Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,453 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,339 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Ormat Technologies worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $50,016,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,321,000 after purchasing an additional 524,366 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 560.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 562,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $118,537,000 after purchasing an additional 477,039 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,566,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,253,000 after purchasing an additional 361,083 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,151,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $186,082,000 after purchasing an additional 358,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORA. Roth Capital upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm raised Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $77.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.14. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.44. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $101.81.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $194.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Stories

