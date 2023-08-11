Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 9,060 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 71.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $767,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in VeriSign by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in VeriSign by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total transaction of $409,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,702,071.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total value of $125,820.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,921,592.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total value of $409,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,702,071.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,410 shares of company stock worth $10,338,226 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN opened at $203.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.62 and a 200 day moving average of $213.85. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.24 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.97.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 48.74%. The company had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

