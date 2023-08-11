Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,532 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.1% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 1,645 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.84.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,015.74. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at $29,481,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,331 shares of company stock worth $20,450,828. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT stock opened at $322.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $336.77 and a 200-day moving average of $300.04. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

