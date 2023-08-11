Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) fell 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.14 and last traded at $5.22. 4,538,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 5,915,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MQ shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.81.

Marqeta Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.96.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.79 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marqeta

In other Marqeta news, Director Martha Cummings sold 21,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $110,274.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Martha Cummings sold 21,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $110,274.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judson C. Linville acquired 44,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $199,139.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,139. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Marqeta by 349.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882,196 shares in the last quarter. Visa Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,389,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Marqeta by 115.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,762,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Marqeta by 785.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,385,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438,632 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Marqeta by 87.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280,853 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

Featured Stories

