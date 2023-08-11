Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 99.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,225,160 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.1 %

KMI stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.28. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

