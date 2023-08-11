Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 98.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,449 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 454.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $52.21 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.09 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.33 and a 200-day moving average of $58.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.13.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

