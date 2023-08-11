Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 52,112 Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) by 79.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,112 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Trading Down 5.4 %

TH opened at $13.61 on Friday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.14.

Insider Activity at Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 78.00% and a net margin of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $147.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 7,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $131,983.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 68.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Target Hospitality from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

