Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,280 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 92,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 18,123 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HT shares. Oppenheimer lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Price Performance

HT stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.45%.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

