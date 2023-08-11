Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $216,000 Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 97,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 25,972 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 307,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after buying an additional 204,164 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 317,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after buying an additional 64,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 221,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after acquiring an additional 45,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ARWR opened at $28.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.96. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $48.48.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $15.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.38% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The business’s revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,696,836.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,696,836.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $543,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 381,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,817,684.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,925 shares of company stock worth $964,732. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARWR. SVB Leerink cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down previously from $79.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.