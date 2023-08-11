Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Asana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ASAN. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.48.

Asana Stock Performance

NYSE:ASAN opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.64. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $29.51.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Asana had a negative net margin of 63.97% and a negative return on equity of 121.25%. The firm had revenue of $152.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Asana

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 80,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,795,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,192,803 shares in the company, valued at $879,486,499.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $1,795,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,192,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,486,499.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $517,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 801,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,752,809.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 800,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,908,000 and sold 359,959 shares valued at $8,933,088. Insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.