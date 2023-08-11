Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,708 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in GrafTech International in the first quarter worth $40,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in GrafTech International by 98.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in GrafTech International by 73.5% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in GrafTech International by 43.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GrafTech International by 64.8% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 99,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 38,955 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on EAF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on GrafTech International from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GrafTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

GrafTech International stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.36.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GrafTech International had a return on equity of 40.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $185.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

