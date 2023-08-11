Liberty Latin America (OTCMKTS:LILAB) Trading 7.9% Higher

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LILAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.79. 900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Liberty Latin America Stock Up 7.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, C&W Network & LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

