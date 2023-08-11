KSB SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KSB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $685.00

KSB SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KSB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as €685.00 ($752.75) and last traded at €670.00 ($736.26), with a volume of 38 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €680.00 ($747.25).
KSB SE & Co. KGaA Trading Down 1.5 %
The stock has a market cap of $594.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €590.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is €543.34.
KSB SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile
KSB SE & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells pumps, valves, and related services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Pumps, Valves, and KSB SupremeServ. The Pumps segment offers single and multistage pumps, submersible pumps, and associated control and drive systems that have applications in energy and mining, water, building services, petrochemicals/ chemicals, and general industry.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than KSB SE & Co. KGaA
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for KSB SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KSB SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.