KSB SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KSB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $685.00

KSB SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KSB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as €685.00 ($752.75) and last traded at €670.00 ($736.26), with a volume of 38 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €680.00 ($747.25).

KSB SE & Co. KGaA Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $594.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €590.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is €543.34.

KSB SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

KSB SE & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells pumps, valves, and related services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Pumps, Valves, and KSB SupremeServ. The Pumps segment offers single and multistage pumps, submersible pumps, and associated control and drive systems that have applications in energy and mining, water, building services, petrochemicals/ chemicals, and general industry.

