Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.43

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.43 and last traded at $28.27, with a volume of 34554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.

Komatsu Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter. Komatsu had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Komatsu Ltd. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders, and bulldozers, motor graders, dump truck, rope and hybrid shovels, electric wheel loaders, continuous miners, and jumbo drills; The company also provides forestry equipment, including harvesters, forwarders, feller bunchers, excavators, mini excavators, and forklifts; demolition, waste, and recycling equipment, such as mobile crushers, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, and mini shovels; material handling equipment; and tunnel-boring machines, pipe layers, towing tractors, and engines.

