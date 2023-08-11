Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $2.91 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,171 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,305 shares of company stock valued at $15,656,808. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.89.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $138.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.49 and its 200-day moving average is $112.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.10, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

