K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Shares Down 25%

K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 25% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 145,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 205,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$2.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.11.

About K9 Gold

K9 Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral interests. The company holds 100% interests in the Stony Lake East Gold project consisting of 8 mineral licenses covering an area of 13,625 hectares located in the Grand Falls province of Newfoundland. It also owns interests in the Desert Eagle project comprising 97 lode claims covering an area of 2,004 acres located in Garfield County, Utah.

