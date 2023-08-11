Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.50

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.50 and last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.50.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.69.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions in the fields of material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sells and leases used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.
