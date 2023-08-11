Jump Financial LLC Sells 158,207 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 74.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 158,207 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the first quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 53.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the first quarter worth $53,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MNKD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on MannKind from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

MannKind stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 1.53. MannKind Co. has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. MannKind’s quarterly revenue was up 238.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,506,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,202,411.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,506,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,202,411.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven B. Binder sold 47,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $223,272.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 838,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,914,973.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 398,386 shares of company stock worth $1,843,268. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products and devices for those with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

