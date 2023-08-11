Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sight Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGHT. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Sight Sciences by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sight Sciences by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 25,009 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after buying an additional 507,029 shares during the period. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sight Sciences Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Sight Sciences stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.32, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $379.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SGHT. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sight Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sight Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sight Sciences from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Sight Sciences Profile



Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

