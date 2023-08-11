Jump Financial LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after buying an additional 1,852,867 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,520,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,257,000 after purchasing an additional 288,762 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,063,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,576,000 after purchasing an additional 48,955 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,017,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,696,000 after purchasing an additional 534,869 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,880,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,208,000 after purchasing an additional 720,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Trading Up 0.9 %

PLNT opened at $61.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.36. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $85.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLNT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

Planet Fitness Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

