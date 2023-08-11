Jump Financial LLC Invests $230,000 in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Bridgewater Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWB opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

Bridgewater Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BWB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $56.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

In other news, insider Nicholas L. Place acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $30,525.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,390.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

