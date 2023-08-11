Jump Financial LLC Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,382 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 79,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 129,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 72,536 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 130,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 51,532 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 333.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 80,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $10.68 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $21.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Newell Brands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NWL

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.