Jump Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 82.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,799 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Trupanion by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter valued at $153,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 12.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 25.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion Stock Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $30.07 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $82.49. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.81 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRUP. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.38.

Read Our Latest Report on TRUP

About Trupanion

(Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.