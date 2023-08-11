Jump Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,612,000 after acquiring an additional 53,083 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,040,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,113,000 after acquiring an additional 131,557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,864,000 after acquiring an additional 143,493 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BC stock opened at $85.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.55. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $64.55 and a 12 month high of $93.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.35.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,180.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.92.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

