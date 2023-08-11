Jump Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CRL stock opened at $217.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.22 and a 1 year high of $262.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.