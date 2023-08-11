Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,137,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Rayonier by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,487,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,135,000 after acquiring an additional 721,081 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,390,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,752,000 after acquiring an additional 522,801 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,486,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,938,000 after acquiring an additional 418,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Rayonier by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,450,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,624,000 after acquiring an additional 345,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Rayonier in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Rayonier Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.12. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $38.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Rayonier had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 207.27%.

Rayonier Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of March 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.