JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.01

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.01 and last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.
JFE Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.72.
JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. JFE had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that JFE Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JFE Company Profile
JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JFE
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for JFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.