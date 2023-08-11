JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.01

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.01 and last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

JFE Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.72.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. JFE had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that JFE Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JFE Company Profile

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

