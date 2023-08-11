JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.01

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.01 and last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

JFE Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. JFE had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that JFE Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JFE

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

