iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.90

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.90 and last traded at $62.39, with a volume of 63007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.14.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 63.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

