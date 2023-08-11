iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.90

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.90 and last traded at $62.39, with a volume of 63007 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.14.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.43. The company has a market capitalization of $633.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 100.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 70,596 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 656.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 103,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after buying an additional 89,823 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 38.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 90,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 25,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 47.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 89,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after buying an additional 28,895 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

