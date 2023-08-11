IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Stock Price Up 4.4%

IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.62. Approximately 1,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 5,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

IEH Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.26.

About IEH

IEH Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit board connectors and custom interconnects for high performance applications in the United States and internationally. The company's products are used as basic components of larger assemblies of finished goods. It markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through authorized representatives and distributors primarily to military, aerospace, medical, industrial, test equipment, space, and commercial electronic markets.

