Herbst Group LLC Buys 4,706 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Herbst Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,743 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.2% of Herbst Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $202,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.84.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $322.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $336.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,305,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,828. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

