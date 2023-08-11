Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Trading Down 2.1%

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 45.60 ($0.58). Approximately 22,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 36,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.60 ($0.60).

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 47.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.76. The company has a market capitalization of £150.07 million, a P/E ratio of -253.33 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Hargreave Hale AIM VCT alerts:

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,666.67%.

About Hargreave Hale AIM VCT

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.