Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Shares Down 2.1%

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 45.60 ($0.58). Approximately 22,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 36,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.60 ($0.60).

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 47.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 49.76. The stock has a market cap of £150.07 million, a PE ratio of -253.33 and a beta of 0.36.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,666.67%.

About Hargreave Hale AIM VCT

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

