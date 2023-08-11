Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $112.09

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $112.09 and last traded at $111.57, with a volume of 1055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.11.

Hannover Rück Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.53.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 17.13%.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property and casualty reinsurance solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space businesses; catastrophe XL business; credit, surety, and political risks businesses; facultative business; and marine and offshore energy businesses, as well as insurance-linked securities and structured reinsurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.