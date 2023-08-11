Hamilton Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.1% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $138.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.49 and its 200-day moving average is $112.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 109.10, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,305 shares of company stock worth $15,656,808. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

