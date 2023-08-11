Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.73

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.
Grafton Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73.
Grafton Group Company Profile
Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution of construction products. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Retailing, and Manufacturing. The Distribution segment include distribution of building and plumbing materials primarily to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects and also in residential and other new build construction.
