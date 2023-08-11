Gattaca (LON:GATC) Trading Up 0.5%

Gattaca plc (LON:GATC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 102 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 102 ($1.30). Approximately 3,123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 49,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.50 ($1.30).

Gattaca Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 102.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 94.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.32. The firm has a market cap of £32.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2,550.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.09.

Gattaca Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through seven segments: Mobility; Energy; Defence; Technology, Media, and Telecoms; Infrastructure; International; and other. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; professional, engineering, and technology support solutions; and statement of work solutions, as well as talent mapping and insights, rate/salary benchmarking, diversity consultancy, talent attraction and employer branding, recruitment process analysis, recruitment technology, workforce compliance, workforce planning, and assessment and selection solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gattaca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gattaca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.