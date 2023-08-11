FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Decreased by Analyst

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Cormark reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ERO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Ero Copper Price Performance

ERO stock opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ero Copper has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.57.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Ero Copper had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERO. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Ero Copper by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Ero Copper by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 152,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.