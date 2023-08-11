FY2023 Earnings Estimate for DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Issued By Northland Capmk

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DocGo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for DocGo’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for DocGo’s FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DCGO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their price target on DocGo from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on DocGo in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a report on Monday, July 31st.

DocGo stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 149.43 and a beta of 0.88. DocGo has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $11.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.92.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.19 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 1.27%.

In other news, Director James M. Travers sold 60,000 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $513,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 456,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James M. Travers sold 60,000 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $513,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 456,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 16,271 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $146,764.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,308,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,800,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,424 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocGo by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,387,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,447,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocGo by 15.5% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,640,000 after purchasing an additional 272,950 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocGo by 6.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,979,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 113,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DocGo by 8.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 139,173 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocGo by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,867,000 after purchasing an additional 94,267 shares during the period. 48.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

