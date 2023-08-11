Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.26

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.26 and last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 19016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSNUY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.28.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FSNUY

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1672 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.