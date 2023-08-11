Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.26

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.26 and last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 19016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.28.

The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

